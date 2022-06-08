Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 44 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 11:05, June 08, 2022
BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 44 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 35 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
Beijing and Shanghai each reported four cases while Sichuan reported one case on Tuesday, the commission said.
A total of 80 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including 46 in Inner Mongolia and 11 in Shanghai.
A total of 162 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.
That brought the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 218,258 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.
Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.
