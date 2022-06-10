Hong Kong keeps tracing COVID-19 through sewage surveillance
HONG KONG, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Thursday that the COVID-19 virus continues to be detected in sewage samples from different areas in Hong Kong, indicating that there may be hidden cases in these areas.
About 260,000 sets of COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected persons, it said.
The HKSAR government also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform.
In efforts to combat COVID-19, the HKSAR government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have been collecting sewage samples in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.
On Thursday, Hong Kong registered 332 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 342 additional cases through self-reported RATs, official data showed.
Photos
Related Stories
- Fengtai District of Beijing starts implementing regular epidemic control measures
- German doctors criticize lack of data on COVID-19
- Commentary: China capable of coordinating dynamic COVID control, economic growth
- Chinese mainland reports 53 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 145 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.