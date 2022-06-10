We Are China

Chinese mainland reports 30 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:44, June 10, 2022

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Thursday reported 30 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, seven in Beijing, six in Shanghai and two in Liaoning, the National Health Commission said Friday.

A total of 43 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in seven provincial-level regions.

On Thursday, 156 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 218,559 on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)