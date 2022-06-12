British defense chief pledges to provide military aid for Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:36, June 12, 2022

KIEV, June 11 (Xinhua) -- British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has pledged to continue providing military aid for Kiev while meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart here, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

During the talks held on Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov urged more defensive aid from Britain, saying that "we need more heavy weapons to continue the struggle."

Wallace said Britain's support for Ukraine will continue, noting that cooperation between the two sides "will be as effective as possible."

Last month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the British government will provide 1.3 billion pounds (1.6 billion U.S. dollars) in military aid to Ukraine.

