Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Scholz, Zelensky discuss grain exports from Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:39, June 09, 2022

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed on Wednesday that efforts must be made to enable grain exports from Ukraine, the German government said.

In a conversation on the phone Wednesday morning, the two leaders exchanged views on the current military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine, and agreed that efforts must be made to enable grain exports from Ukraine, especially by sea, said a statement issued by the German government.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that the Ukraine conflict may trigger social and economic chaos around the world.

The three-month-old conflict brings new bloodshed and suffering to those on the ground. For people around the world, the conflict, together with other crises, is threatening to unleash "an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake," he said at the launch of a second report by the Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance over the Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that he does not pin high hopes on the upcoming summit of NATO, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

"I do not have high expectations from the NATO summit in Madrid. I will be pleasantly surprised and happy if I am wrong in my expectations," Kuleba told reporters during an online media briefing.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki Tuesday unveiled one of Poland's largest arms export deals in 30 years as his country sells howitzers to Ukraine.

"I'm very glad that we have the opportunity today to sell our weapons abroad," Morawiecki said during a visit to the Huta Stalowa Wola armaments factory in southeastern Poland, part of the state-run Polish Armaments Group that produces such weapons.

"We are just signing one of the largest, if not the largest, arms export" contracts in the last 30 years, he said.

