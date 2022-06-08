Ukrainian president says not in talks with third parties over peace plan

Xinhua) 09:16, June 08, 2022

KIEV, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is not holding talks with third parties over a peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ukrinform news agency reported on Monday.

"I do not have any negotiations about any plans. Such negotiations are at zero level today," Zelensky told reporters on Monday during a press conference, while commenting on media reports that the EU, the United States and Britain allegedly discussed a peace plan for Ukraine.

The international community is having growing fatigue with the conflict, Zelensky said, adding that some countries are trying to convince Ukraine to make unfavorable concessions.

"Everyone surely wants to push us, step by step, towards some result that is for sure unprofitable for us, but beneficial for certain parties that have their interests," he said.

Meanwhile, he stressed that Ukraine must continue its partnership "with all European countries and the world powers."

Turkey can become a mediator in the talks on unblocking Ukrainian ports for grain exports, Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine did not participate in the Turkey-Russia negotiations on the issue.

"I have not been invited. The minister of foreign affairs has not been invited, as of today," he said.

Zelensky said that Kiev is not considering any alternative to the EU membership, and that its possible agreement with Britain on a defense union is part of Ukraine's security guarantees.

The situation in Ukraine remains unpredictable, and hostilities may erupt anywhere if Ukrainian forces lose ground in Donbass, Zelensky said.

He added that more than 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant were captured by Russia following the end of the battle in Mariupol in May.

