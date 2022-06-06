Current situation in Kharkov, Ukraine
Photo taken on June 2, 2022 shows a damaged building at a middle school in Kharkov, Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 2, 2022 shows damaged building and vehicle in Kharkov, Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 1, 2022 shows a damaged building in Kharkov, Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)
Photo taken on June 2, 2022 shows a damaged building in Kharkov, Ukraine. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)
A middle school teacher collects computers and other equipment in Kharkov, Ukraine, June 2, 2022. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)
A kid plays on a slide in Kharkov, Ukraine, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)
Citizens build fortifications in Kharkov, Ukraine, June 1, 2022. (Photo by Peter Druk/Xinhua)
Photos
