Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Moscow will "draw appropriate conclusions" if Washington supplies long-range missiles to Kiev -- Putin

Xinhua) 11:13, June 06, 2022

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Moscow will "draw appropriate conclusions" and hit new targets if Washington delivers long-range missiles to Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

"If they are handed over (to Kiev), we will draw appropriate conclusions, and deploy our weapons to strike at the targets we haven't hit before," Putin told the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Because "the Ukrainian army is armed with similar systems," the transfer of such weapons to Kiev does not change anything, but will only prolong the conflict, Putin added.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday visited the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military in the Zaporizhzhia region in the south of the country, the presidential press service reported.

During the visit, Zelensky inspected the operational situation on the frontline and held talks with Ukrainian soldiers.

- - - -

Russian forces have destroyed T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles supplied by Eastern European countries near Kiev, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday.

"High-precision, long-range air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed T-72 tanks and other armored vehicles, which were housed in the buildings of an auto repair facility on the outskirts of Kiev," Konashenkov told a briefing.

According to earlier reports, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least one person was injured in rocket strikes on Ukraine's capital Sunday morning.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)