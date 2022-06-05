Home>>
Ukraine begins first stage of post-conflict reconstruction
(Xinhua) 09:22, June 05, 2022
KIEV, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday that the country has begun the first stage of its post-conflict reconstruction, the government's press service reported.
In the first stage of the recovery, the Ukrainian authorities will assess the losses caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, prepare technical documentation for the reconstruction projects and carry out the repair of critical facilities, Shmyhal said at a cabinet meeting.
"The government's task is to restore most of the damaged critical facilities by the autumn," he said.
Ukraine's state road agency Ukravtodor has said that the conflict has destroyed about 300 bridges and some 24,000 km of roads in Ukraine.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ukraine crisis dampens Uganda's economic recovery: central bank
- Hidden truths of an avoidable conflict: how U.S. hegemony endangers world peace
- Denmark votes to join EU defence pact amid concerns over Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukraine, Poland agree on defense cooperation
- U.S. "adds fuel to fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine: Kremlin
- Inflation, investor jitters, Ukraine crisis weighing on Europe's growth prospects
- Ukraine, Poland agree on joint projects in defense, energy, regional development
- Russian forces seize part of key city in eastern Ukraine
- Daily life in Irpin, Ukraine
- U.S. to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.