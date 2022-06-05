Ukraine begins first stage of post-conflict reconstruction

KIEV, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday that the country has begun the first stage of its post-conflict reconstruction, the government's press service reported.

In the first stage of the recovery, the Ukrainian authorities will assess the losses caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, prepare technical documentation for the reconstruction projects and carry out the repair of critical facilities, Shmyhal said at a cabinet meeting.

"The government's task is to restore most of the damaged critical facilities by the autumn," he said.

Ukraine's state road agency Ukravtodor has said that the conflict has destroyed about 300 bridges and some 24,000 km of roads in Ukraine.

