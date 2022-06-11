Zelensky discusses support for Ukraine with British defense secretary

Xinhua) 14:08, June 11, 2022

KIEV, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday met with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to discuss support for Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked the British government for the effective assistance for Kiev in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and informed Wallace about the urgent needs of Ukraine's defense forces.

"Today the key priority for us is to quickly obtain heavy weapons," Zelensky said.

For his part, Wallace pledged that Britain would continue defense support for Kiev and stressed the importance of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The parties also discussed the security guarantees for Ukraine and exchanged their views on the possible ways on unblocking Ukrainian ports to prevent a global food crisis.

Wallace arrived in Kiev for a working visit.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)