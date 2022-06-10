Ukrainian president signs sanction decrees on Russian president, officials

Xinhua) 10:03, June 10, 2022

KIEV, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday signed two separate decrees imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and more than 200 Russian officials, the presidential press service reported.

The restrictions targeting Putin banned him from carrying out trade operations such as exports and imports, transiting through Ukrainian territory and participating in the privatization of Ukraine's state property.

The sanctions also include asset freezing and prohibition of using Ukrainian radio-frequency resources.

The same restrictive measures will apply to 34 top officials, including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to the decree.

Moreover, the decrees sanctioned 263 higher educational institutions.

Under the restrictive measures, Russian educational establishments cannot conduct cultural, scientific and sports exchanges with their Ukrainian peers.

