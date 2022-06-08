Commentary: Japan's willingness to be U.S. pawn deplorable

Xinhua) 09:18, June 08, 2022

TOKYO, June 7 (Xinhua) -- At a time when the United States is forming cliques to contain China, Japan, disregarding regional peace and security, has played a disgraceful role as Washington's pawn.

It not only actively cooperates with the United States on bilateral and multilateral platforms, but also constantly makes provocations and arbitrarily interferes in China's internal affairs on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Acting as Washington's "right-hand man" in the Asia-Pacific region, the Japanese government has blatantly showed its "loyalty" to the United States, as is exemplified by Japan's words and deeds during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to the country.

From increasing its defense budget "considerably" to singing the same tune with the United States in imposing sanctions against Russia and actively planning to attend the upcoming NATO summit, Japan has laid bare its true intention to please the United States at any cost.

In terms of its policy towards China, the Japanese government has always been following the U.S. administration, trying to isolate and confront China, and interfering in China's internal affairs.

Recently, some Japanese officials have once again made inappropriate remarks on the Taiwan question and continued to send wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces, revealing its conspiracy to block China's national reunification and rejuvenation.

Like the United States, Japan has always been one of the main bases of separatist forces such as "Xinjiang independence" and "Tibet independence."

Quite a few Japanese lawmakers have close ties with these separatist forces and have been doing shady business behind the scenes for a long time.

At the end of 2020, Japan's Kyodo News reported that the Japanese government passed on Xinjiang-related "intelligence" to the United States for its reference.

At the beginning of this year, the Japanese Diet adopted a so-called human rights resolution targeting China. The baseless accusations against China's human rights situation have exposed Japan's sinister intention to interfere in China's internal affairs.

To confront China, the Japanese and the U.S. governments have acted in collusion with each other. Tokyo has also attempted to fan the flames of U.S.-China confrontation. What's more, it often hides in the darkness and snipes at China.

But whatever Japan does to stand in the front-line, it can hardly change its status as an appendage of the United States, which has not only the right to deploy troops in Japan but also a decisive influence on Japan's diplomacy. That is a sorrow for Japan.

