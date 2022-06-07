China EximBank issues bonds to support production resumption in Shanghai
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank), a state-owned policy bank, has issued financial bonds worth 5 billion yuan (about 749.7 million U.S. dollars) to facilitate the resumption of production and work in Shanghai.
With a one-year maturity and an interest rate of 1.79 percent, the bonds were issued in the interbank bond market. The subscription ratio reached 4.62 times.
The funds raised will be used to promote work and production resumption in Shanghai, according to the bank.
The bank said it has introduced a series of measures to support foreign trade, aid anti-epidemic efforts and help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises since the beginning of this year.
As of June 1, Shanghai has largely returned to normal production and life after two months of closed-off management to contain the COVID-19 resurgence.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's immigration authority introduces new measures to facilitate production, business activities
- Foreign firms in China continue to expand business scale: survey
- China makes all-out efforts to prop up foreign trade
- China to help enterprises fend off foreign exchange rate risks
- China details measures to stabilize, upgrade foreign trade
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.