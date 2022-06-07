Home>>
Xi in my eyes | People first and a shared future
(Xinhua) 08:18, June 07, 2022
George Papandreou, who served as Greek prime minister from 2009 to 2011, has met Chinese President Xi Jinping for many times. Papandreou told reporters that what impressed him most is the Chinese government's governing philosophy repeatedly stressed by Xi -- putting people first.
"I think if we learn from our experience, this is the best to make actions that can become people-centered and really help our societies," he said. "And I do believe that this is a vision that I have heard President Xi reiterate many times when I met him."
