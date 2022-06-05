Swiatek defeats Gauff to claim second title at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek of Poland poses with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after women's singles final between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Coco Gauff of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

PARIS, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Iga Swiatek won her second French Open title after cruising to a straight-sets victory over American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in Saturday's final.

The stylish victory also extended Swiatek's unbeaten run to 35 matches, which equals the 21st-century record set by Venus Williams in 2000.

"I told Coco 'Don't cry and that's what I am doing.' Congrats to Coco," said the emotional Pole on court.

"You are doing an amazing job. At your age, I was on my first year on tour and I did not know what I was doing. You will find it, I am sure of that," Swiatek added.

Both players came into the final in hot form with Gauff yet to drop one set en route to the showdown, and Swiatek losing just one set in her round of 16 clash against China's Zheng Qinwen.

Swiatek opened the final with a strong start, breaking in the first and third games to surge into a 4-0 lead. 18-year-old Gauff, playing in her first Grand Slam final, looked nervous in the opener and committed too many unforced errors.

Although Gauff held for the first time in game five, the 2020 winner responded quickly to hold another and break again to take the first set 6-1.

Gauff bounced back in the opening stage of the second set, breaking Swiatek's first service and leading 2-0. But the world No.1 restored herself to win five games in a row to halt the American's momentum.

Swiatek converted five of ten break points before finally serving to win in game nine of the second set.

The 21-year-old becomes only the tenth woman to win multiple Roland Garros singles titles in the Open Era, and the youngest woman to win multiple majors since Maria Sharapova won her second Grand Slam title aged 19 at the 2006 US Open.

"I want to congratulate Iga, what you've done on tour in these past couple of months has been amazing," said a tearful Gauff.

"I hope we can play in more finals and maybe I can win one. I want to thank my team, I'm sorry I couldn't get this one today."

The 18th seed will now turn her eyes to Sunday's doubles final, where she will pair with fellow American Jessica Pegula to face home favorites Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

