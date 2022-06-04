Chinese FM sees cooperation between China, Pacific island countries energetic

Xinhua) 12:01, June 04, 2022

PORT MORESBY, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Friday that the cooperation between China and Pacific island countries having diplomatic ties with China has been energetic.

Addressing a joint press conference with Papua New Guinea's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Soroi Eoe, Wang said China has practised the diplomatic vision of all countries, big or small, are equal through concrete actions, and he felt that Pacific island countries are enthusiastic and eager to develop relations with China.

Wang said during his visit, China and Pacific island countries signed a series of bilateral cooperation documents on Belt and Road, climate change, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, disaster prevention and mitigation, green development, health, agriculture, trade and tourism.

All the cooperation documents witness the solid progress of pragmatic cooperation between China and Pacific island countries and will add new impetus into economic development and well-being improvement of Pacific island countries, Wang noted.

China has also issued a position paper on mutual respect and common development with Pacific island countries, Wang added.

