China urges supporting African countries to resolve problems in African ways

Xinhua) 08:36, June 01, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday called on the international community to support African countries in resolving their own problems in their own ways.

"We call on the international community to support the efforts by regional countries in resolving African issues in African ways," Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told a UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The envoy said that the deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC "is deeply troubling," adding that armed groups continue to attack civilians, causing massive casualties and displacement.

"China expresses its concern over the fierce clash in North Kivu last week. We support the swift issuance of a press statement by the Security Council, condemning the attacks and urging all armed groups to lay down their weapons immediately and unconditionally and participate in the political process initiated by regional countries in Nairobi," he said.

Dai said that China welcomes the communication between the Governments of the DRC and Rwanda on the latest developments. "China supports the African Union and other regional organizations in promoting dialogue among regional countries to ease tensions."

"China commends regional countries for reaffirming their commitment to the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the Great Lakes Region, and welcomes the launch of the two-track political and security process by the DRC, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, and Rwanda at the Regional Heads of State Conclave held in Nairobi at the end of April."

Dai noted that there is no simple military solution to eliminating the root causes of conflict in the DRC and the region. "An integrated approach must be taken. The Government of the DRC should improve its governance capacity, advance reform in key sectors, implement disarmament and demobilization programs, and deliver the dividends of social and economic development to the ordinary people."

"Only by doing so, can the government achieve effective control over the eastern region. To resolve the problem of illegal exploitation and trade of natural resources, combating means alone is not enough," said the ambassador.

"The key is to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results through regional cooperation and make common development the ballast for regional peace and stability. The international community should help the DRC and regional countries address humanitarian challenges and advance peace, development and humanitarian work in an integrated manner," he said.

"China stands ready to continue its active role in supporting the DRC's efforts to achieve its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security," said Dai.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)