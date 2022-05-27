Navies of China, Gulf of Guinea countries discuss maritime security

May 27, 2022

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Navies of China and the Gulf of Guinea countries on Tuesday met virtually for a symposium on the security situation in the Gulf of Guinea, a defense spokesperson said Thursday.

The virtual event saw the participation of the Gulf of Guinea countries' naval and coast guard leaders, and officials from relevant regional organizations, said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference.

Commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy Dong Jun attended the event and delivered a keynote speech.

In-depth discussions and exchanges were carried out on topics such as maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and sustainable economic development, the role of maritime forces in ensuring peace and development in the Gulf of Guinea, and new prospects for China-Africa maritime security cooperation.

The symposium was aimed at strengthening maritime security cooperation between the Chinese military and the armed forces of countries around the Gulf of Guinea, the spokesperson said.

