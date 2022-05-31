China denounces speech by US Secretary of State Blinken

(People's Daily App) 09:36, May 31, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s speech on China policy “misrepresents facts with a long list of lie, the attacks on China mirror exactly what the US has been doing,” China said on Monday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing after Blinken was quoted as saying China posed “the most serious and long-term challenge” to the international order.

“It is no other than the US that poses the most serious long-term challenge to the international order,” Zhao said. “The 'rules-based international order' it touts is actually the 'US rules-based international order', a hegemonic order to dominate the world with the house rules of its clique.”

The United States had no respect for the international order based on the United Nations Charter and international law, Zhao said.

Throughout its over two-century-long history, the country has only witnessed 16 years free from war, Zhao said. “It is the largest source of disruption threatening the international peace and stability and the greatest destabilizing element in the international order.”

Zhao said that the US was also the “top saboteur” of the international order.

“The US sticks to US centrism and exceptionalism and wantonly withdraws from treaties and organizations,” he said.

“The US is in no position to talk about rules. In the eyes of the US, international rules must be subordinate to and serve its interests,”Zhao said

“The US places its domestic law above international law and international rules and willfully resorts to illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction,” he said. “over the 70-plus years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, we have not initiated any war or taken an inch of land from other countries.”

“It is fair to say that China remains a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a guardian of international order.,” he said.

(Compiled by Meng Gaohan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)