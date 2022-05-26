Flying Tigers veterans urge U.S.-China cooperation to address present-day challenges

Xinhua) May 26, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Two U.S. veterans who fought air campaigns in the 1940s to help the Chinese defeat Japanese aggression called for the wartime spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two countries to address the present-day challenges facing all humankind.

Robert Moore and Harry Moyer were pilots of the Flying Tigers -- a volunteer air unit organized by the U.S. government to fight alongside the Chinese army and people against the Japanese invasion during World War II.

They recently sent letters to Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang, less than two months after Qin and the two veterans attended an event in Washington marking the 80th anniversary of the Flying Tigers' air defense of China.

"The term 'Flying Tigers' means so much more than just those two words. It was coined at a terrible time in Chinese history," Moyer wrote in his letter. "China and America were allies then, great friends, and together drove the invaders from the land and sky."

"I understand the soul of the Tiger does not die as other animals do but lives on. So too should we look at that relationship as an example of how our two countries worked together to overcome great challenges," he said.

Moore said that the dangers of today's world, from environmental degradation to the spread of contagious diseases, are affecting every human on earth. "That is why we must work together, cooperatively and in the spirit of friendship. Our lives may depend on it."

"Too many nations are still acting like schoolboys arguing over marbles on the playground," Moore said.

"I believe that China and the United States, two countries with a history of cooperation can be an example for the rest of the world. Real changes must come from those in positions of authority who are willing to lead and have the desire for a better world," he said.

