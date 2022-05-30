Young man revitalizes rural economy by planting roses

(People's Daily App) 11:26, May 30, 2022

Liu Kaibin, a young man from Luliang county of Jingqu, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, has been dubbed a Chinese "new farmer."

Instead of being an office worker after graduation, Liu returned to his hometown and started up a rose planting business, helping 53 households escape from poverty and more than 100 villagers find employment.

Majoring in medicine in college, Liu was a complete novice at growing roses. After years of trial and error, Liu rose to the occasion, becoming the head of a hundred-acre rose planting operation.

More than one hundred varieties of roses are cultivated, and production can reach 10,000 roses per day.

Liu's rose planting operation uses smart agriculture, applying the Internet of Things and other technology to the sale and production of roses.

Liu plans to help accelerate the modernization of the industry in the future, helping more villagers earn a higher income and supporting rural revitalization.

(Produced by Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)