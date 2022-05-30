Home>>
China issues warning for mountain torrents
(Xinhua) 09:02, May 30, 2022
BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) and the China Meteorological Administration Sunday jointly issued an alert for mountain torrents.
From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, some areas in Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, and Xinjiang are likely to be hit by mountain torrents, said the alert.
Some parts of these areas have a higher probability of this natural disaster, added the alert.
The MWR advised local authorities to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warnings amid measures to brace for evacuation.
