China issues warning for mountain torrents

Xinhua) 09:02, May 30, 2022

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) and the China Meteorological Administration Sunday jointly issued an alert for mountain torrents.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, some areas in Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, and Xinjiang are likely to be hit by mountain torrents, said the alert.

Some parts of these areas have a higher probability of this natural disaster, added the alert.

The MWR advised local authorities to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warnings amid measures to brace for evacuation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)