Sri Lanka to appoint five finance committees, 10 oversight committees to resolve crisis

Xinhua) 08:48, May 30, 2022

COLOMBO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Sunday that five finance committees and 10 oversight committees will be appointed to resolve economic and political crisis faced by the country.

Currently there are three committees on government finance: the Public Finance Committee, the Accounts Committee, and the Committee on Public Enterprises, and new committees will be appointed to supplement them, said Wickremesinghe.

Ten oversight committees that report to the parliament on policies will be appointed, and the parliament should act on the recommendations of these committees, Wickremesinghe said.

"The youth are calling for a change in the existing system. They also want to know the current issues. Therefore, I propose to appoint four youth representatives to each of these 15 committees," he said.

The prime minister also said that they need to change the structure of the parliament to strengthen it.

