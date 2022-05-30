Pakistan vows to continue advancing UN ideals on international UN peacekeepers day

Xinhua) 08:20, May 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (Xinhua) -- On the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, Pakistan reiterated its commitment to continuing working with the UN for advancing the shared ideals of peace, stability and cooperation, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Pakistan joined the international community in celebrating the special day and reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring that peacekeeping remains an effective mechanism for the maintenance of international peace and security under the UN auspices, the ministry said in a statement.

"As one of the top troop-contributing countries, Pakistan deeply values the vital role played by 'blue helmets' in maintaining security and stability in many conflict-ridden areas around the world," said the ministry.

Since 1960, over 200,000 Pakistani service men and women have served with honor and valor on 46 UN Missions on almost all continents of the world, it said.

"169 of our bravest peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for the cause of international peace and security," said the ministry.

Pakistani female peacekeepers have been providing assistance in conflict and post-conflict situations, the ministry said, adding that a team of the country's officers is serving as the first all-female group from Pakistan on a UN peacekeeping mission, deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pakistan's contribution to peacekeeping on the ground has also been recognized by its sustained engagement in policy development in peacekeeping and peacebuilding, according to the ministry.

The International Day of UN Peacekeepers is observed on May 29 every year.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)