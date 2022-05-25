Home>>
UN chief shocked by mass shooting in Texas elementary school
(Xinhua) 10:37, May 25, 2022
UNITED NATIONS, May 24 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas, the United States, said his spokesman on Tuesday.
It is particularly heart-wrenching that most of the victims are children, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.
The secretary-general extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the entire community, said the statement.
An 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, killing 21 people, including 18 children.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- UNDP calls for action to mitigate impacts of Ukraine conflict on Africa
- UN official says Ukraine-Russia conflict hurting performance of Africa's economy
- UN General Assembly resolution calls for efforts to mitigate food security crisis
- China opposes politicizing issues of technological nature: envoy
- Chinese FM meets UN human rights chief
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.