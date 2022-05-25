UN chief shocked by mass shooting in Texas elementary school

Xinhua) 10:37, May 25, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, May 24 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous mass shooting in an elementary school in Texas, the United States, said his spokesman on Tuesday.

It is particularly heart-wrenching that most of the victims are children, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and to the entire community, said the statement.

An 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, killing 21 people, including 18 children.

