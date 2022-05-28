Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Turkey maintains reservations over Nordics' NATO bids

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Turkey's objections to Sweden and Finland joining the NATO alliance persist despite diplomatic efforts and are not likely to change until the two Nordic countries refrain from supporting anti-Turkey groups, experts said.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week following the Russia-Ukraine conflict that erupted in February.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, the State Border Committee of Belarus restricts the entry and temporary stay of citizens in the border strip in the Bragin, Loevsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region.

According to BelTA News Agency, the restrictions have been introduced to ensure security, and do not apply to border guards.

During this period, the issuance of passes to the border strip in the territory of these districts is also suspended.

During a 45-minute phone discussion with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday gave assurances to continue supplying natural gas to Austria, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Putin said during the phone call that Russia was ready to allow Ukrainian grain exports via seaports, as well as to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine more closely, Nehammer was quoted as saying.

Putin also assured that the International Red Cross would be given access to prisoners of war, Nehammer said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday he has discussed his country's post-conflict reconstruction with Germany's Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze during their talks in Kiev.

"Ukraine needs to restore the infrastructure in the liberated regions as soon as possible to ensure the normal logistics and operation of enterprises," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram after the talks.

To counter the colossal pressure from the West, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) needs urgent measures to redesign its logistics, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told an online meeting on Friday.

During the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the highest governing body of the EAEU, Lukashenko stressed that Russia and Belarus are under sanctions pressure, the consequences of which will affect every country in one way or another.

