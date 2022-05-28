Ukrainian FM, U.S. secretary of state discuss military support for Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:49, May 28, 2022

KIEV, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday he had discussed military support for Ukraine with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Heavy weapons on top of our agenda, and more are coming our way," Kuleba tweeted after the conversation.

Kuleba said he appreciated Blinken's personal efforts to ensure a sustained U.S. and global support for Ukraine.

The issue of Ukraine's food exports was also discussed at the talks, Kuleba said.

Earlier in the day, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing foreign media, reported that the United States is preparing to send Ukraine advanced long-range rocket systems.

On May 9, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022. The document allows the U.S. government to lend or lease war supplies, such as weapons, military equipment, medicines and food, to Ukraine.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)