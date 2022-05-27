People mourn for victims of school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
People mourn for victims of a school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the United States, May 26, 2022. At least 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commentary: Washington pitches Indo-Pacific Strategy in vain attempt to reshape Asia
- The world needs more than 'beautiful words' from the US
- Flag flies at half-staff in honor of elementary shooting victims in U.S.
- Commentary: Quad's ulterior motives threaten peaceful development in Asia
- Commentary: U.S. remains suffocated by racism two years after Floyd's tragedy
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.