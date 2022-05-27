Flag flies at half-staff in honor of elementary shooting victims in U.S.

Ecns.cn) 08:35, May 27, 2022

U.S. national flag flies at half-staff at the City Hall of Millbrae, California, after a gunman in Texas killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School, U.S., May 25, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Flags throughout the U.S. flew at half-staff to mark this horrific event and remember victims.

