Most Americans believe U.S. off the rails as midterm elections loom: poll

Xinhua) 10:01, May 26, 2022

NEW YORK, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A staggering 83 percent of Americans think the United States has gone off the rails amid record high inflation, shortages of baby formula, sky-high gas prices and mass shootings, revealed a new survey released on Tuesday.

The Gallup Poll found only 16 percent of the adults surveyed said they are satisfied with the way things are going in the country at this time, and 83 percent are dissatisfied, with the remaining 1 percent having no opinion.

"The foul mood of Americans is an ominous sign for (U.S.) President (Joe) Biden and Democrats as the congressional midterm elections approach," said The New York Post in its report of the poll.

The low confidence rate in the state of the nation represents a considerable six point decline from last month and is the worst measure since the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021.

Democrats' satisfaction plummeted 14 points since April to just 24 percent, accounting for most of the overall drop. Now, only about one-quarter of Democrats are content with U.S. affairs, the lowest point of Biden's presidency, according to the poll.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)