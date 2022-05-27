China to advance efforts in joining CPTPP, DEPA trade pacts

Xinhua) 11:38, May 27, 2022

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to advance its accession into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the commerce ministry said Thursday.

"China adheres to aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules and expanding high-level opening-up," said Gao Feng, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce.

The spokesperson reiterated China's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and high-level Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), adding China will propose work plans in the field of digital and green economy and actively participate in the formulation of new guiding documents on advancing FTAAP.

Gao said China would continue to implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement with high quality and safeguard the security and stability of regional industrial and supply chains.

The country will also work with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to actively build version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and establish more mutually beneficial bilateral and regional economic and trade ties, said the spokesperson.

