China vows expanded market access in CPTPP: ministry

Xinhua) 09:43, October 01, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will make more efforts to expand market access than its practices in any existing trade pact to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

Based on a comprehensive assessment of the CPTPP rules, the country has listed the reforms and law revisions it needs to introduce to join the agreement, the ministry's spokesperson Shu Jueting said at a press conference.

China will provide profitable business opportunities for each CPTPP member to access the Chinese market and strive for growth in bilateral trade and investment, Shu said.

Earlier this month, China officially applied to join the CPTPP.

"The bid for joining the agreement shows China's desire and resolution to deepen reform and open up wider," said the spokesperson.

China is willing to cooperate with all nations in regional economic integration and the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment to contribute more to the global economic recovery, Shu said.

In the future, the country will consult with all CPTPP members as required by related procedures, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)