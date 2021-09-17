Home>>
China officially applies to join CPTPP
(Xinhua) 07:59, September 17, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has officially filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).
On Thursday, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted the application in written letter to Damien O'Connor, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand, which is the depositary for the CPTPP, the MOC said in a statement.
The two ministers also held a teleconference and communicated on the relevant follow-up work, it said.
