Georgia marks Independence Day
A ceremony is held to celebrate Georgia's Independence Day at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia, on May 26, 2022. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)
Georgian military personnel participate in the parade to celebrate Georgia's Independence Day at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia, on May 26, 2022. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)
A ceremony is held to celebrate Georgia's Independence Day at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia, on May 26, 2022. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)
Georgian military personnel participate in the parade to celebrate Georgia's Independence Day at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia, on May 26, 2022. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)
Georgian military aircraft fly over the Freedom Square to celebrate Georgia's Independence Day in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia, on May 26, 2022. (Photo by Kulumbegashvili Tamuna/Xinhua)
