China ranks Georgia's largest export destination in first 4 months
(Xinhua) 08:52, May 20, 2022
TBILISI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Georgia exported a record value of 277.2 million U.S. dollars of goods to China in the first four months of 2022, making China the top export market for Georgia, according to the country's statistics office on Thursday.
From January to April, Georgia's exports to China rose 46.5 percent year on year, one of the fastest growth rates among major trade partners, said the statistics office in a report.
Russia and Bulgaria followed with 138.3 million dollars and 128.8 million dollars, respectively, in Georgia's export value in the first four months.
During the four-month period, Georgia's exports volume amounted to 1.58 billion U.S. dollars, 32.8 percent higher year on year.
