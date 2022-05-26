BRICS ministers urge inclusiveness, mutual learning in cultural partnership

Xinhua) 10:14, May 26, 2022

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- BRICS culture ministers met virtually on Tuesday, calling for deepened cooperation on cultural digitalization, cultural-relic protection and the construction of cultural-exchange platforms.

During the meeting, an action plan was signed to implement an agreement on cultural cooperation within the emerging-market bloc, which groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Hu Heping, China's minister of culture and tourism, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, saying cultural exchange is the "third pillar" of BRICS cooperation.

Hu made five initiatives to promote cultural cooperation, concerning inclusiveness and mutual learning, pragmatism, innovation, obligation sharing and exchanges among young people.

The ministers expressed hope that the BRICS countries would become good examples of exchange and mutual learning between civilizations, and would contribute to the progress of human civilization and world peace and prosperity.

