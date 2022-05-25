BRICS should cooperate on digital transformation: Chinese official

Xinhua) 09:28, May 25, 2022

XIAMEN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong has said that BRICS countries should seize the opportunity presented by industrial internet development and deepen cooperation on digital transformations.

Wang made the remarks at the BRICS Forum on Development of the Industrial Internet and Digital Manufacturing, which opened on Monday in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

China is willing to work with other BRICS partners to promote the development of the industrial internet and digital manufacturing, and jointly achieve growth that is higher in quality, more resilient and sustainable, Wang said.

Because the industrial structures of BRICS countries are highly complementary, there is broad space for their cooperation in the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, he said.

All parties should seize the opportunity presented by industrial internet development, strengthen the innovative applications of the industrial internet, and accelerate the digital transformations and upgrading of enterprises so as to inject new impetus into BRICS countries and the global economy, Wang said.

