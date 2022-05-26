Home>>
U.S. vice president warns of health worker burnout: media
WASHINGTON, May 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday warned of burnout among the country's health workers over two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, local media reported.
A report issued by U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy projected a shortage of 3 million "essential low-wage health workers" in the next five years and nearly 140,000 doctors by 2033.
Unless changes are made, Murthy said, the United States will be less prepared for future public health emergencies.
