Indo-Pacific Economic Framework disappointing for lack of tariff cut plan: WSJ

Xinhua) 14:03, May 25, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework is disappointing for some nations as it fails to include plans to lower tariffs, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said Monday in an article.

As U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating dips, observers have raised doubt over the continuity of Washington's policy.

"The key problem for Biden in Asia is that he is constrained by the domestic politics of trade in the United States," Neil Thomas, a China analyst at the political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, was quoted by the WSJ as saying.

"What countries in Asia want is precisely what Biden cannot give: greater access to the U.S. market," Thomas said.

