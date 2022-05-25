Backgrounder: Deadly U.S. mass shootings in 2022

Xinhua) 10:38, May 25, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Xinhua) -- An 18-year-old man opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde city in the U.S. state of Texas on Tuesday afternoon, leaving at least 21 people dead, including 18 children, authorities said.

The shooting has again showed that the recurrent and deep-rooted problem of gun violence in the United States is aggravating.

As of Tuesday, over 31,300 people have died or been injured due to gun-related incidents in the United States this year, according to a database run by the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive.

The following are some of the bloodiest mass shootings in the United States this year:

-- A 18-year-old gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde in the U.S. state of Texas on Tuesday afternoon and killed at least 21 people, including 18 children, Governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference.

-- Two people were killed on the scene and three others critically injured in a shooting at a flea market on May 15 in Houston, the largest city of the U.S. state Texas, authorities said.

-- Also on May 15, one person was killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting at a church in the western U.S. state of California, authorities said.

-- On May 14, an armored gunman killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in Buffalo of New York State, according to local enforcement officials.

-- On May 8, one person was killed in an apparent shooting on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in Oakland, police said.

-- On April 17, two minors died and eight more people were injured after shots were fired at a house party with as many as 200 people in attendance in Pittsburgh, a major city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

-- On April 16, two separate mass shootings in the state of South Carolina have left at least 23 people injured in total.

-- On April 8-11, at least 18 people were shot, with at least five of them killed, in New Orleans, the largest city in the southern U.S. state Louisiana within 72 hours, tying the record for the last 10 years.

-- On April 3, the Sacramento Police Department confirmed that six adults were killed and 12 other people were injured in a mass shooting in the capital city of California.

-- On Feb. 28, five people, including three children, were killed after a man opened fire in a church near Arden Fair mall in Sacramento.

