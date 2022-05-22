Home>>
China's natural gas output up 4.7 pct in April
(Xinhua) 15:47, May 22, 2022
China saw a steady increase in its natural gas output in April, official data showed.
The country's natural gas output was 17.7 billion cubic meters in April, up 4.7 percent from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
In the first four months of this year, China reported a total of 74.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas production, up 6.2 percent year on year.
During the January-April period, China imported a total of 35.87 million tonnes of natural gas, down 8.9 percent year on year, the bureau said.
(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Chinese company delivers 800 natural gas buses to Mexico
- China's natural gas output up 8.2 pct in 2021
- China's natural-gas consumption jumps in Jan.-Nov. period
- China's natural gas output up 9.8 pct in July
- Russia pipeline supplies 10 bln cubic meters of natural gas to China
- China's natural gas output up 13.1 pct in Q1
- China starts construction of natural gas pipeline to Xiong'an New Area
- China's natural gas output up 13.5 pct in Jan.-Feb.
- New gas sources found along China’s West-East Gas Pipeline Project
- China diversifies natural gas supply
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.