Chinese company delivers 800 natural gas buses to Mexico

HEFEI, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Anhui Ankai Automobile Co., Ltd. delivered 800 passenger buses powered by natural gas to Mexico on Tuesday, marking China's largest passenger bus export order to Mexico to date.

The eco-friendly buses will run on natural gas and be put into use in Mexico's third-largest city of Monterrey. The vehicles are tailored to meet the local market demands in Monterrey, including its climate and traffic conditions.

They are equipped with Wi-Fi coverage and other intelligent systems, according to the company.

The growing global trend of low-carbon development has made buses powered by clean energy more and more popular in Mexico. Ankai has been exporting eco-friendly vehicles to Mexico since 2017.

Based in east China's Anhui Province, the company is a subsidiary of Chinese carmaker Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Ltd. (JAC Motors). It has exported products to nearly 100 countries and regions following its market strategy of going global.

