China's natural-gas consumption jumps in Jan.-Nov. period

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's natural-gas consumption rose year on year in the first 11 months of 2021 amid efforts to fight air pollution, according to the country's top economic planner.

Apparent consumption of natural gas increased 14.5 percent year on year to 329.26 billion cubic meters in the January-November period, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

In November alone, apparent consumption of natural gas reached 31.78 billion cubic meters, up 6.9 percent from a year earlier.

China has been promoting efficient, large-scale use of natural gas in sectors including industrial fuel, power generating and transportation, as part of efforts to curb air pollution.

