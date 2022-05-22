1 killed, 8 injured at party in U.S. Southern California

Xinhua) 10:47, May 22, 2022

One person was killed and eight others were injured at a party Friday night in Southern California's San Bernardino County, local media reported on Saturday, citing police.

Officers were called just before midnight to a shooting at a business in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue near Palms Avenue, where a large crowd had gathered for a party, Sgt. Equino Thomas of the San Bernardino Police Department was quoted as saying by local newspaper The San Bernardino Sun.

One victim was found outside the party and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for this shooting is still under investigation, and a description of the suspected shooter was not available, said the report, adding that police believe the shooting, which stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room, did not target specific victims.

