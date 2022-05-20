Over Buffalo mass shooting, U.S. urged to take hard look at itself: report
NEW YORK, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of hate crimes in the United States, as exemplified by the mass shooting on Saturday in Buffalo, New York, is exploding, and the once-smoldering embers of racial bias are being fanned into an inferno by multiple sources, reported The Boston Globe in an Opinion article on Tuesday.
Hate is being broadcast by far-right social media outlets and radical cable news hosts to further their own ideological and financial agenda, while "the 'great replacement theory,' which promulgates the lie that people of color and immigrants are being used as a political tool to take economic, cultural, and political power away from white people, has even gone mainstream in the Republican Party," said the report.
Many in the country hope and pray for a day when they can move to a post-racial society, where one's skin color no longer matters. "Sadly, and disturbingly, not only are we far from that ideal but we seem to be moving even further away from realizing that dream," said the article titled "Another mass shooting, and a need to take hard look at ourselves."
"There are provocateurs who profit from espousing lies like the replacement theory, and vulnerable young receptive minds to absorb that message. As such, the seeds of racial bias, intolerance, and hate will continue to find fertile ground to sprout and grow," it noted.
U.S. politicians should get more involved with regulating the weapons that are used to murder innocent people. "We don't need to hear about your thoughts and prayers. We need action and outrage for what happened in Buffalo on Saturday," it added.
