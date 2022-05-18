Buffalo mass shooting shows growing normalization of racism, political violence in U.S.: magazine

Xinhua) 09:15, May 18, 2022

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday stands out not only because of the number of people killed but because of the political nature of the assault, the New Yorker weekly said in a columnist article on Sunday.

This must be viewed within the context of the growing normalization of racism and political violence in the United States, the article said.

The 18-year-old white gunman is alleged to have posted a hundred-and-eighty-page "manifesto" avowing white-supremacist beliefs. In the hate-filled text, he denounced immigrants and black people as "replacers" of white people, according to the article written by Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a professor of African American studies at Princeton University.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)