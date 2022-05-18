Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence: U.S. News &World Report

Xinhua) 09:23, May 18, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Xinhua) -- For many black Americans, the Buffalo shooting has stirred up multiple feelings: fear, vulnerability, and worry that nothing will be done politically or otherwise to prevent the next act of targeted racial violence, the U.S. News and World Report website reported.

"The history of the United States is filled with white supremacist violence, starting from even before its official origins," said the report on Monday, adding that black people have borne and continue to bear the brunt of much of it.

The report mentioned that gunmen with biases against religion and sexual orientation have also carried out targeted violence, stressing that experiencing violence of any kind is obviously traumatic, but "the impact of targeted violence has ripples on a broader level."

"To be targeted for these things that you cannot control, it's not only extremely painful emotionally, but it also impacts the way you perceive the world going forward after that," Michael Edison Hayden, spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center, which advocates for civil rights, was quoted as saying.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)