Inflation top problem facing U.S.: survey

May 17

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Amid swelling prices, most Americans see inflation as the biggest issue facing the country and far exceeding other concerns, according to a latest survey from Pew Research.

Some 70 percent said inflation is "a very big problem" for the country, followed by roughly 55 percent for health care affordability and violent crime, based on the poll of 5,074 U.S. adults in April and May 2022.

However, responses varied by political affiliation, with 84 percent of Republicans and right-leaning independents saying inflation is the top issue. By contrast, 57 percent of Democrats and left-leaning independents were most concerned about rising prices.

"The findings come as inflation hovers near a 40-year high, with an 8.3 percent annual increase in April, slightly lower than the 8.5 percent growth reported in March," said CNBC on Monday in its report of the poll results.

Lingering high inflation has prompted aggressive action from the Federal Reserve, approving a half percentage point interest rate hike in May, the biggest increase in two decades, following a quarter-point boost in March. The central bank also plans to reduce bond holdings starting in June, according to the report.

