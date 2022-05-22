Storm claims 33 lives in India's eastern state Bihar

Xinhua) 10:45, May 22, 2022

A storm ravaged India's eastern state of Bihar on Thursday, killing at least 33 people, local media reported Saturday citing the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The storm destroyed several houses and caused immense damage in as many as 16 districts of the state, mainly in the Katihar district.

The state's chief minister announced a financial aid of 400,000 Indian Rupees (5,140 U.S. dollars) to relatives of the deceased in the tragedy.

The chief minister's office said in a statement that after assessing the crop and house damage, necessary instructions will be given to provide assistance to the affected families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sadness at the loss of lives in the natural calamity.

"Deeply saddened to know about the number of deaths due to thunderstorm and lightning in several districts of Bihar ... The local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in the relief and rescue work of the victims," Modi tweeted late on Friday.

