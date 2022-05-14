16 killed in massive building fire in Indian capital
NEW DELHI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- At least 16 people were killed Friday in a devastating fire inside a commercial building in the Indian capital, officials said.
The fire broke out at around 4:40 p.m. local time in the building located near the Mundka metro station in outer Delhi.
"A total of 16 bodies were recovered from the three-storey commercial building which had caught fire this evening near Delhi's Mundka metro station," Atul Garg, director of the Delhi fire service, told local media.
According to Garg, the third floor of the building was yet to be searched.
Police officials said the death toll was likely to rise as many people were feared trapped in the building.
"Rescue operation is underway in the building," a police official said.
Officials said 24 fire tenders were at the spot to contain the blaze.
"It's a massive fire and heavy cranes are being used to go up and douse the fire," a fire service official said.
The cause of the fire is not immediately known. However, reports said the fire started from the first floor of the building which hosts an office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company.
